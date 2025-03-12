Southern plays in SWAC Tournament against the Grambling

Grambling Tigers (11-21, 8-11 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (20-11, 15-3 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -6.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays in the SWAC Tournament against Grambling.

The Jaguars are 15-3 against SWAC opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Southern leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 34.5 boards. Damariee Jones paces the Jaguars with 4.5 rebounds.

The Tigers are 8-11 against SWAC teams. Grambling ranks second in the SWAC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Southern’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Grambling allows. Grambling has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Southern have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jaguars won 71-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Jordan Johnson led the Jaguars with 22 points, and Chilaydrien Newton led the Tigers with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Jacobs is averaging 11.3 points for the Jaguars. Cam Amboree is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kintavious Dozier averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Mikale Stevenson is averaging 10.7 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.