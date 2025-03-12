Southern squares off against Mississippi Valley State in SWAC Tournament

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (8-22, 7-12 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (17-14, 15-3 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays in the SWAC Tournament against Mississippi Valley State.

The Jaguars are 15-3 against SWAC opponents and 2-11 in non-conference play. Southern is ninth in the SWAC scoring 58.9 points while shooting 36.7% from the field.

The Delta Devils are 7-12 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 5-12 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Southern is shooting 36.7% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State’s 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Southern has given up to its opponents (38.9%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jaguars won 71-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Aniya Gourdine led the Jaguars with 15 points, and Kearra Jones led the Delta Devils with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakiyah Sanders is averaging four points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Gourdine is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

D’Yanna Maxey is shooting 38.2% and averaging 11.0 points for the Delta Devils. Jaylia Reed is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 59.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

