Stanford and CSU Northridge square off in NIT

CSU Northridge Matadors (22-10, 14-7 Big West) at Stanford Cardinal (20-13, 12-10 ACC)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford and CSU Northridge meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cardinal have gone 12-10 against ACC teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Stanford is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Matadors’ record in Big West action is 14-7. CSU Northridge averages 16.5 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Keonte Jones with 4.2.

Stanford scores 73.0 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 72.5 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 20.1 points and 10.6 rebounds. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Adams Jr. is averaging 16.1 points for the Matadors. Scotty Washington is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.