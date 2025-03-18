Stanford, CSU Northridge square off in NIT

CSU Northridge Matadors (22-10, 14-7 Big West) at Stanford Cardinal (20-13, 12-10 ACC)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford and CSU Northridge play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cardinal are 12-10 against ACC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Stanford averages 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Matadors are 14-7 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge leads the Big West with 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Keonte Jones averaging 10.7.

Stanford’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Adams Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Scotty Washington is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.