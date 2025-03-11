Stony Brook Seawolves and Hampton Pirates meet in CAA Tournament

Hampton Pirates (7-22, 3-15 CAA) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (12-17, 7-11 CAA)

Washington; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook and Hampton square off in the CAA Tournament.

The Seawolves are 7-11 against CAA opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Stony Brook is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Pirates are 3-15 against CAA teams. Hampton has a 4-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stony Brook is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Stony Brook gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Hampton won 59-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Le’Asia Foreman led Hampton with 13 points, and Shamarla King led Stony Brook with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaida Gonzalez is shooting 36.6% and averaging 16.3 points for the Seawolves. Breauna Ware is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jasha Clinton averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc. Aisha Dabo is shooting 33.0% and averaging 7.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.