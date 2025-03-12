Stony Brook Seawolves play in CAA Tournament against the Hampton Pirates

Hampton Pirates (7-22, 3-15 CAA) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (12-17, 7-11 CAA)

Washington; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Hampton in the CAA Tournament.

The Seawolves are 7-11 against CAA opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Stony Brook is fourth in the CAA with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Zaida Gonzalez averaging 4.2.

The Pirates are 3-15 in CAA play. Hampton gives up 68.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.3 points per game.

Stony Brook is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Stony Brook has given up to its opponents (40.6%).

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Hampton won the last meeting 59-57 on Feb. 14. Le’Asia Foreman scored 13 to help lead Hampton to the win, and Shamarla King scored 19 points for Stony Brook.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalez is averaging 16.3 points for the Seawolves. Breauna Ware is averaging 19.9 points over the past 10 games.

Jasha Clinton is scoring 14.1 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Pirates. Aisha Dabo is averaging 7.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 33.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.