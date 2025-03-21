TCU Horned Frogs and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights play in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (29-3, 19-0 NEC) at TCU Horned Frogs (31-3, 19-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -30.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 TCU plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Horned Frogs are 19-2 against Big 12 opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. TCU averages 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 20.3 points per game.

The Knights are 19-0 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson is the NEC leader with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Teneisia Brown averaging 9.8.

TCU makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Fairleigh Dickinson scores 10.2 more points per game (67.5) than TCU allows (57.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Van Lith is averaging 17.9 points and 5.3 assists for the Horned Frogs. Sedona Prince is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 15 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Knights. Lilly Parke is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 72.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 71.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.9 points.

