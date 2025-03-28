TCU Horned Frogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish square off in Sweet 16

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (28-5, 17-3 ACC) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (33-3, 19-2 Big 12)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 TCU faces No. 8 Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Horned Frogs’ record in Big 12 games is 19-2, and their record is 14-1 in non-conference play. TCU averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 20.2 points per game.

The Fighting Irish’s record in ACC games is 17-3. Notre Dame ranks third in college basketball with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Liatu King averaging 7.3.

TCU scores 77.7 points, 16.0 more per game than the 61.7 Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game TCU allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. TCU won 76-68 in the last matchup on Nov. 29. Hailey Van Lith led TCU with 21 points, and Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Conner is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 14.6 points and 3.7 assists. Van Lith is shooting 48.4% and averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games.

Hidalgo is averaging 24.1 points, 3.7 assists and 3.6 steals for the Fighting Irish. Olivia Miles is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 74.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 11.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.