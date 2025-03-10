TCU Horned Frogs play in Big 12 Tournament against the Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes (12-19, 3-18 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (16-15, 9-11 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: TCU plays Colorado in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Horned Frogs are 9-11 against Big 12 opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. TCU is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buffaloes’ record in Big 12 play is 3-18. Colorado gives up 71.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

TCU scores 67.6 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 71.8 Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 70.1 points per game, 1.4 more than the 68.7 TCU gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Wenzel is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 6.9 points. Vasean Allette is shooting 37.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Andrej Jakimovski averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Bangot Dak is shooting 52.4% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Buffaloes: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.