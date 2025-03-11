Temple Owls play in AAC Tournament against the Rice Owls

Rice Owls (16-16, 9-11 AAC) vs. Temple Owls (20-10, 14-5 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays in the AAC Tournament against Rice.

The Temple Owls’ record in AAC games is 14-5, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference games. Temple averages 67.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Rice Owls are 9-11 in AAC play. Rice is sixth in the AAC giving up 63.1 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

Temple scores 67.3 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 63.1 Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Temple won the last meeting 83-63 on March 1. Tiarra East scored 33 to help lead Temple to the win, and Aniah Alexis scored 15 points for Rice.

TOP PERFORMERS: East is averaging 14.3 points for the Temple Owls. Tarriyonna Gary is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ennis is scoring 12.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Rice Owls. Alexis is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Temple Owls: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Rice Owls: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.