Temple Owls play in AAC Tournament against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-19, 6-12 AAC) vs. Temple Owls (17-14, 9-9 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays in the AAC Tournament against Tulsa.

The Owls’ record in AAC games is 9-9, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Temple has a 5-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Hurricane’s record in AAC play is 6-12. Tulsa is 6-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Temple averages 79.0 points, 5.4 more per game than the 73.6 Tulsa allows. Tulsa has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Owls won 81-77 in the last matchup on March 5. Zion Stanford led the Owls with 20 points, and Keaston Willis led the Golden Hurricane with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 42.9% and averaging 22.0 points for the Owls. Steve Settle is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dwon Odom is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Willis is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.