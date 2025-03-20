Tennessee and Wofford meet in first round of NCAA Tournament

Wofford Terriers (19-15, 13-8 SoCon) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (27-7, 14-7 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -18.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Wofford.

The Volunteers have gone 14-7 against SEC teams, with a 13-0 record in non-conference play. Tennessee has a 23-7 record against teams over .500.

The Terriers are 13-8 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is fifth in the SoCon scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Tennessee’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Wofford allows. Wofford scores 12.3 more points per game (75.3) than Tennessee gives up to opponents (63.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 10 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Volunteers. Chaz Lanier is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Corey Tripp is averaging 14.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Terriers. Kyler Filewich is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

