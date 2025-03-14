Tennessee Volunteers play in SEC Tournament against the Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns (19-14, 8-12 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (25-6, 12-6 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -9.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Tennessee and Texas meet in the SEC Tournament.

The Volunteers are 12-6 against SEC opponents and 13-0 in non-conference play. Tennessee is seventh in college basketball allowing 61.9 points per game while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Longhorns’ record in SEC play is 8-12. Texas is ninth in the SEC scoring 78.6 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

Tennessee makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Texas averages 16.7 more points per game (78.6) than Tennessee allows (61.9).

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Tennessee won the last meeting 74-70 on Jan. 11. Zakai Zeigler scored 16 to help lead Tennessee to the victory, and Tre Johnson scored 26 points for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeigler is averaging 13.1 points, 7.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Volunteers. Chaz Lanier is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 20.1 points for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.