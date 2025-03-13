Texas A&M takes on Texas in SEC Tournament

Texas Longhorns (18-14, 7-12 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (22-9, 11-7 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Texas A&M and Texas square off in the SEC Tournament.

The Aggies have gone 11-7 against SEC opponents, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Texas A&M has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Longhorns are 7-12 against SEC opponents. Texas is ninth in the SEC with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Arthur Kaluma averaging 7.8.

Texas A&M’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Texas allows. Texas has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Longhorns won 70-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Tre Johnson led the Longhorns with 30 points, and Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Aggies. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 12.8 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 42.9% and averaging 20.1 points for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Longhorns: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.