Texas and Tennessee play in the Sweet 16

Tennessee Volunteers (24-9, 9-9 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (33-3, 17-2 SEC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -7.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas faces No. 20 Tennessee in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns are 17-2 against SEC opponents and 16-1 in non-conference play. Texas ranks seventh in college basketball with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyla Oldacre averaging 3.1 offensive boards.

The Volunteers’ record in SEC play is 9-9. Tennessee scores 87.5 points and has outscored opponents by 17.3 points per game.

Texas scores 79.3 points, 9.1 more per game than the 70.2 Tennessee gives up. Tennessee averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.5 more made shots on average than the 3.7 per game Texas gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Longhorns won 80-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Madison Booker led the Longhorns with 26 points, and Ruby Whitehorn led the Volunteers with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Longhorns. Taylor Jones is averaging 12.0 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jewel Spear averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Talaysia Cooper is shooting 42.8% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 67.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.