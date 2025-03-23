Texas Longhorns and Illinois Fighting Illini play in NCAA Tournament second round

Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9, 11-8 Big Ten) at Texas Longhorns (32-3, 17-2 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas and Illinois square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Longhorns are 17-2 against SEC opponents and 15-1 in non-conference play. Texas has a 27-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Illini are 11-8 in Big Ten play. Illinois ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Texas makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Illinois scores 14.9 more points per game (71.0) than Texas allows (56.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rori Harmon is averaging 9.4 points, six assists and 2.2 steals for the Longhorns. Madison Booker is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kendall Bostic is shooting 53.3% and averaging 15.8 points for the Fighting Illini. Genesis Bryant is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 67.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.