Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs play in Elite 8

TCU Horned Frogs (34-3, 19-2 Big 12) vs. Texas Longhorns (34-3, 18-2 SEC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -7.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas and No. 6 TCU meet in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Longhorns have gone 18-2 against SEC opponents, with a 16-1 record in non-conference play. Texas averages 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 23.0 points per game.

The Horned Frogs are 19-2 in Big 12 play. TCU has a 28-3 record against opponents over .500.

Texas averages 78.9 points, 21.3 more per game than the 57.6 TCU gives up. TCU has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Lee is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 5.6 points. Madison Booker is averaging 16 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Madison Conner averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Hailey Van Lith is averaging 19.4 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 67.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 72.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.