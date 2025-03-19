Texas Southern squares off against Saint Mary’s (CA) in NIT matchup

Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-16, 10-11 WCC) at Texas Southern Tigers (16-15, 15-5 SWAC)

Houston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces Saint Mary’s (CA) in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers are 15-5 against SWAC opponents and 1-10 in non-conference play. Texas Southern is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Gaels are 10-11 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

Texas Southern’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aylasia Fantroy is scoring 12.8 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Tigers. Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 12.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 36.3% over the last 10 games.

Maia Jones is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Gaels. Emily Foy is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Gaels: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.