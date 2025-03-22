Texas takes on William & Mary in first round of NCAA Tournament

William & Mary Tribe (16-18, 12-10 CAA) at Texas Longhorns (31-3, 17-2 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -47.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas and William & Mary square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Longhorns have gone 17-2 against SEC opponents, with a 14-1 record in non-conference play. Texas is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tribe are 12-10 in CAA play. William & Mary is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). William & Mary has shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Longhorns. Taylor Jones is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bella Nascimento is averaging 16.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Tribe. Cassidy Geddes is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 65.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.