Texas Tech and Drake play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Drake Bulldogs (31-3, 20-3 MVC) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (26-8, 16-6 Big 12)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -6.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech and Drake meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Red Raiders are 16-6 against Big 12 opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Texas Tech ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 33.4 rebounds. JT Toppin leads the Red Raiders with 9.2 boards.

The Bulldogs are 20-3 in MVC play. Drake scores 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Texas Tech averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Drake allows. Drake averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Texas Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is scoring 18.0 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 13.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the past 10 games.

Bennett Stirtz is averaging 19.2 points, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs. Tavion Banks is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 67.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.