Texas Tech plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (21-11, 15-7 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-7, 16-5 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech and Arizona square off in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Red Raiders’ record in Big 12 play is 16-5, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Texas Tech ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 6.1.

The Wildcats are 15-7 in Big 12 play. Arizona is second in the Big 12 with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 5.0.

Texas Tech averages 80.9 points, 8.7 more per game than the 72.2 Arizona gives up. Arizona has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wildcats won 82-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. Caleb Love led the Wildcats with 16 points, and Toppin led the Red Raiders with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance McMillian is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 14.2 points. Toppin is shooting 56.1% and averaging 24.6 points over the last 10 games.

Awaka is averaging 8.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Love is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

