Toledo Rockets play in MAC Tournament against the Ohio Bobcats

Ohio Bobcats (16-15, 10-8 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (17-14, 10-8 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Ohio meet in the MAC Tournament.

The Rockets’ record in MAC games is 10-8, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference games. Toledo is fourth in the MAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Javan Simmons averaging 3.1.

The Bobcats are 10-8 in MAC play. Ohio is 7-13 against opponents with a winning record.

Toledo’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Ohio allows. Ohio averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Toledo allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Toledo won the last matchup 96-82 on March 8. Simmons scored 22 to help lead Toledo to the victory, and Elmore James scored 20 points for Ohio.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Lewis is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 15.9 points. Sonny Wilson is shooting 50.4% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Clayton is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. Shereef Mitchell is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

