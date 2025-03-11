Towson takes on Northeastern in CAA Tournament

Northeastern Huskies (3-24, 2-16 CAA) vs. Towson Tigers (10-19, 8-10 CAA)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Towson and Northeastern meet in the CAA Tournament.

The Tigers are 8-10 against CAA opponents and 2-9 in non-conference play. Towson is 8-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies’ record in CAA action is 2-16. Northeastern is 1-10 against opponents over .500.

Towson is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern averages 50.1 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 62.9 Towson gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Tigers won 67-51 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. India Johnston led the Tigers with 21 points, and Alyssa Staten led the Huskies with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Anasia Staton is shooting 38.3% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Yirsy Queliz is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Huskies. Abigail Jegede is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 59.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 52.2 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

