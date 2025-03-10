Towson Tigers take on the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens in CAA Tournament

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (15-19, 8-13 CAA) vs. Towson Tigers (22-10, 17-2 CAA)

Washington; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Towson takes on Delaware in the CAA Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 17-2 against CAA teams, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Towson has a 7-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 8-13 in CAA play. Delaware is 6-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Towson’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Delaware allows. Delaware has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Towson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.