Troy and Chattanooga meet in NIT

Chattanooga Mocs (17-14, 11-6 SoCon) at Troy Trojans (20-13, 14-6 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Troy and Chattanooga play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Trojans have gone 14-6 against Sun Belt teams, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Troy leads the Sun Belt with 31.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Zay Dyer averaging 6.5.

The Mocs’ record in SoCon games is 11-6. Chattanooga scores 60.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Troy averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 60.7 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 71.6 Troy allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. Troy defeated Chattanooga 76-66 in their last matchup on Nov. 14. Dyer led Troy with 24 points, and Caia Elisaldez led Chattanooga with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyer is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.4 points for the Trojans. Emani Jenkins is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elisaldez is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.