Troy and Chattanooga play in NIT

Chattanooga Mocs (17-14, 11-6 SoCon) at Troy Trojans (20-13, 14-6 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Troy and Chattanooga square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Trojans’ record in Sun Belt games is 14-6, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference games. Troy is fourth in college basketball with 14.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Zay Dyer averaging 3.8 offensive boards.

The Mocs are 11-6 against SoCon teams. Chattanooga ranks third in the SoCon with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Gianna Corbitt averaging 6.0.

Troy makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Chattanooga has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Chattanooga averages 60.7 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 71.6 Troy gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. Troy defeated Chattanooga 76-66 in their last meeting on Nov. 14. Dyer led Troy with 24 points, and Caia Elisaldez led Chattanooga with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyer is scoring 13.4 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Trojans. Brianna Jackson is averaging 12.1 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games.

Elisaldez is shooting 48.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Mocs. Corbitt is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.