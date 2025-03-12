UC Davis plays Cal Poly in Big West Tournament

Cal Poly Mustangs (14-18, 8-12 Big West) vs. UC Davis Aggies (15-16, 9-11 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis and Cal Poly square off in the Big West Tournament.

The Aggies are 9-11 against Big West opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. UC Davis has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Mustangs are 8-12 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly has a 4-15 record against opponents over .500.

UC Davis is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 11.9 more points per game (81.7) than UC Davis allows to opponents (69.8).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Aggies won 65-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Ty Johnson led the Aggies with 21 points, and Mac Riniker led the Mustangs with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaac Jessup averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Jarred Hyder is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 86.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.