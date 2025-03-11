UC Davis takes on Cal Poly in Big West Tournament

Cal Poly Mustangs (14-18, 8-12 Big West) vs. UC Davis Aggies (15-16, 9-11 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays in the Big West Tournament against Cal Poly.

The Aggies are 9-11 against Big West opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. UC Davis is 7-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mustangs are 8-12 in Big West play. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kieran Elliott averaging 1.5.

UC Davis scores 67.7 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than the 82.7 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UC Davis gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. UC Davis won the last matchup 65-54 on Jan. 17. Ty Johnson scored 21 to help lead UC Davis to the win, and Mac Riniker scored 18 points for Cal Poly.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 21.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Aggies. Pablo Tamba is averaging 10.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games.

Isaac Jessup averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Jarred Hyder is averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 86.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.