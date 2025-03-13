UC Davis takes on UC Riverside in Big West Tournament

UC Riverside Highlanders (17-14, 13-8 Big West) vs. UC Davis Aggies (19-11, 13-7 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on UC Riverside in the Big West Tournament.

The Aggies are 13-7 against Big West opponents and 6-4 in non-conference play. UC Davis ranks fifth in college basketball with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 6.1.

The Highlanders’ record in Big West games is 13-8. UC Riverside is seventh in the Big West scoring 58.6 points per game and is shooting 37.7%.

UC Davis is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.2% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 58.6 points per game, 3.2 more than the 55.4 UC Davis allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. UC Riverside won the last matchup 55-53 on Feb. 14. Seneca Hackley scored 20 to help lead UC Riverside to the win, and Tova Sabel scored 16 points for UC Davis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabel is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Aggies. Norris is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Hannah Wickstrom averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Makayla Rose is shooting 38.9% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 60.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.