UC Irvine Anteaters square off against the UC Davis Aggies in Big West Tournament

UC Davis Aggies (20-11, 14-7 Big West) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (21-9, 15-5 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and UC Davis play in the Big West Tournament.

The Anteaters’ record in Big West games is 15-5, and their record is 6-4 in non-conference games. UC Irvine is second in the Big West in team defense, giving up 54.0 points while holding opponents to 35.2% shooting.

The Aggies’ record in Big West action is 14-7. UC Davis is second in the Big West scoring 66.7 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

UC Irvine averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.0 per game UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 12.7 more points per game (66.7) than UC Irvine gives up (54.0).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Anteaters won 55-53 in the last matchup on March 7. Hunter Hernandez led the Anteaters with 12 points, and Megan Norris led the Aggies with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is shooting 35.4% and averaging 13.0 points for the Anteaters. Deja Lee is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tova Sabel is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. Norris is shooting 45.9% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 59.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.