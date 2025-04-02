UC Irvine, Chattanooga play in NIT

Chattanooga Mocs (28-9, 16-4 SoCon) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (32-6, 18-4 Big West)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and Chattanooga play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Anteaters are 18-4 against Big West opponents and 14-2 in non-conference play. UC Irvine is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mocs are 16-4 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon scoring 79.6 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

UC Irvine’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 13.1 more points per game (79.6) than UC Irvine allows to opponents (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bent Leuchten is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Anteaters. Devin Tillis is averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Garrison Keeslar is averaging 6.3 points for the Mocs. Honor Huff is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Mocs: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

