UC Irvine plays Chattanooga in NIT matchup

Chattanooga Mocs (28-9, 16-4 SoCon) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (32-6, 18-4 Big West)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and Chattanooga play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Anteaters have gone 18-4 against Big West teams, with a 14-2 record in non-conference play. UC Irvine ranks sixth in college basketball with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 6.6.

The Mocs are 16-4 in SoCon play. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Bonham averaging 4.0.

UC Irvine averages 75.7 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 72.6 Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UC Irvine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 12.1 points and 3.8 assists. Leuchten is averaging 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Garrison Keeslar is averaging 6.3 points for the Mocs. Honor Huff is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Mocs: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

