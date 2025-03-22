UCLA Bruins and Richmond Spiders square off in NCAA Tournament second round

Richmond Spiders (28-6, 18-2 A-10) at UCLA Bruins (31-2, 18-2 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA plays Richmond in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins have gone 18-2 against Big Ten teams, with a 13-0 record in non-conference play. UCLA is the leader in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 57.3 points while holding opponents to 34.9% shooting.

The Spiders are 18-2 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCLA averages 78.8 points, 22.1 more per game than the 56.7 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UCLA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 12.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Maggie Doogan is averaging 16.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Spiders: 9-1, averaging 65.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

