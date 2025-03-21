UCLA Bruins play the Southern Jaguars in first round of NCAA Tournament

Southern Jaguars (21-14, 18-3 SWAC) at UCLA Bruins (30-2, 18-2 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -41.5; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA and Southern play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Bruins are 18-2 against Big Ten opponents and 12-0 in non-conference play. UCLA averages 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 20.9 points per game.

The Jaguars are 18-3 in SWAC play. Southern scores 59.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

UCLA averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Southern allows. Southern averages 59.2 points per game, 1.5 more than the 57.7 UCLA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is averaging 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dakiyah Sanders is averaging 4.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Soniyah Reed is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 62.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.