UCLA Bruins square off against the LSU Tigers in Elite 8

LSU Tigers (31-5, 13-5 SEC) vs. UCLA Bruins (33-2, 18-2 Big Ten)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA and No. 10 LSU meet in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Bruins’ record in Big Ten play is 18-2, and their record is 15-0 in non-conference play. UCLA ranks fifth in college basketball with 38.7 rebounds led by Lauren Betts averaging 9.7.

The Tigers’ record in SEC action is 13-5. LSU is fifth in college basketball scoring 85.3 points per game while shooting 45.9%.

UCLA’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game LSU gives up. LSU averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UCLA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Londynn Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Betts is averaging 20.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

Aneesah Morrow is averaging 18.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

