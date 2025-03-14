UCLA plays in Big Ten Tournament against the Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (24-8, 14-7 Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (22-9, 13-7 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA plays in the Big Ten Tournament against No. 18 Wisconsin.

The Bruins are 13-7 against Big Ten opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. UCLA is 5-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Badgers are 14-7 against Big Ten teams. Wisconsin ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

UCLA’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin scores 15.3 more points per game (80.4) than UCLA allows (65.1).

The teams square off for the second time this season. UCLA won the last meeting 85-83 on Jan. 22. Aday Mara scored 22 to help lead UCLA to the win, and John Tonje scored 24 points for Wisconsin.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Andrews is averaging seven points and 3.3 assists for the Bruins. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 14.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games.

Tonje is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 15.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.