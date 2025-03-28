UConn Huskies take on the Oklahoma Sooners in Sweet 16

Oklahoma Sooners (27-7, 13-6 SEC) vs. UConn Huskies (33-3, 21-0 Big East)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -15.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn and No. 11 Oklahoma meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Huskies have gone 21-0 against Big East opponents, with a 12-3 record in non-conference play. UConn has a 30-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Sooners are 13-6 in SEC play. Oklahoma is 23-7 against opponents with a winning record.

UConn averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points higher than the 34.6% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is scoring 19.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Huskies. Sarah Strong is averaging 15.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games.

Raegan Beers is averaging 17.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Sooners. Payton Verhulst is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 84.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.9 points per game.

Sooners: 9-1, averaging 84.8 points, 45.9 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

