UConn takes on Oklahoma in first round of NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma Sooners (20-13, 7-13 SEC) vs. UConn Huskies (23-10, 15-7 Big East)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 9:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UConn faces Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies’ record in Big East games is 15-7, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference play. UConn scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Sooners are 7-13 in SEC play. Oklahoma ranks second in the SEC shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

UConn scores 77.4 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 74.8 Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UConn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is averaging 14.6 points for the Huskies. Liam McNeeley is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Brycen Goodine is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 8.1 points. Jeremiah Fears is averaging 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Sooners: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

