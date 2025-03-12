UCSB plays in Big West Tournament against the Cal Poly

Cal Poly Mustangs (13-17, 8-12 Big West) vs. UCSB Gauchos (18-12, 12-8 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB and Cal Poly play in the Big West Tournament.

The Gauchos’ record in Big West games is 12-8, and their record is 6-4 against non-conference opponents. UCSB ranks sixth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.7 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Mustangs are 8-12 in Big West play. Cal Poly ranks third in the Big West shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

UCSB is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 57.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 58.7 UCSB gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Gauchos won 63-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Zoe Borter led the Gauchos with 12 points, and Annika Shah led the Mustangs with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Burke is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Gauchos. Jessica Grant is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sierra Lichtie is averaging 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Mustangs. Mary Carter is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 62.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 59.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.