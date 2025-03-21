UIC and UAB square off in NIT matchup

UAB Blazers (16-15, 7-12 AAC) at UIC Flames (14-17, 11-11 MVC)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UIC and UAB play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Flames’ record in MVC play is 11-11, and their record is 3-6 in non-conference play. UIC scores 66.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Blazers’ record in AAC play is 7-12. UAB is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UIC makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than UAB has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). UAB averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game UIC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makiyah Williams is scoring 9.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Flames. Keke Rimmer is averaging 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 54.4% over the last 10 games.

Jade Weathersby is averaging 11.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Blazers. Tracey Bershers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Blazers: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.