UIC faces Evansville in MVC Tournament

Evansville Purple Aces (7-24, 3-17 MVC) vs. UIC Flames (13-16, 10-10 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays in the MVC Tournament against Evansville.

The Flames have gone 10-10 against MVC teams, with a 3-6 record in non-conference play. UIC ranks fifth in the MVC with 14.8 assists per game led by Kristian Young averaging 3.5.

The Purple Aces are 3-17 against MVC teams. Evansville is 6-20 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UIC scores 66.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 74.5 Evansville gives up. Evansville’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points lower than UIC has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. UIC won the last meeting 71-54 on Feb. 23. Danyel Middleton scored 15 to help lead UIC to the victory, and Maggie Hartwig scored 19 points for Evansville.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 2.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Flames. Krystyna Ellew is averaging 11.5 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games.

Hartwig is averaging 16.4 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Camryn Runner is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

