UIC, UAB play in NIT

UAB Blazers (16-15, 7-12 AAC) at UIC Flames (14-17, 11-11 MVC)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces UAB in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Flames have gone 11-11 against MVC opponents, with a 3-6 record in non-conference play. UIC is fifth in the MVC with 14.4 assists per game led by Kristian Young averaging 3.4.

The Blazers’ record in AAC play is 7-12. UAB is 4-0 in one-possession games.

UIC makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than UAB has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). UAB’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than UIC has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Makiyah Williams is averaging 9.7 points for the Flames. Keke Rimmer is averaging 12.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Jade Weathersby is averaging 11.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Blazers. Tracey Bershers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Blazers: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

