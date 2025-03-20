UMass and Stonehill square off in NIT matchup

Stonehill Skyhawks (17-15, 13-6 NEC) at UMass Minutewomen (16-14, 11-8 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UMass and Stonehill play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Minutewomen are 11-8 against A-10 opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. UMass is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Skyhawks’ record in NEC action is 13-6. Stonehill allows 65.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.2 points per game.

UMass’ average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Stonehill allows. Stonehill has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan Olbrys is shooting 52.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the Minutewomen. Allie Palmieri is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sharn Hayward is shooting 41.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Skyhawks. Brooke Paquette is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.