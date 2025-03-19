UMass, Stonehill square off in NIT

Stonehill Skyhawks (17-15, 13-6 NEC) at UMass Minutewomen (16-14, 11-8 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UMass squares off against Stonehill in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Minutewomen’s record in A-10 games is 11-8, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference games. UMass scores 63.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 13-6 against NEC teams. Stonehill ranks fourth in the NEC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kylie Swider averaging 6.0.

UMass scores 63.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 65.5 Stonehill allows. Stonehill has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yahmani McKayle is averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Minutewomen. Megan Olbrys is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sharn Hayward is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Skyhawks. Brooke Paquette is averaging 18 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.