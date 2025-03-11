UNC Wilmington and Delaware meet in CAA Championship

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (16-19, 9-13 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (26-7, 16-4 CAA)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington and Delaware meet in the CAA Championship.

The Seahawks have gone 16-4 against CAA opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. UNC Wilmington is fourth in the CAA with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Harlan Obioha averaging 2.4.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens’ record in CAA action is 9-13. Delaware has a 10-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Delaware gives up. Delaware averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UNC Wilmington gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. UNC Wilmington won the last meeting 88-58 on March 2. Bo Montgomery scored 23 to help lead UNC Wilmington to the win, and John Camden scored 18 points for Delaware.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Moore is averaging nine points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Seahawks. Donovan Newby is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Camden is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Erik Timko is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 26.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.