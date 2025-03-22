UNLV hosts Warren and Florida

Florida Gators (17-17, 7-12 SEC) at UNLV Rebels (26-7, 17-3 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida faces UNLV after Jeriah Warren scored 28 points in Florida’s 83-71 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

UNLV ranks fourth in the MWC with 14.7 assists per game led by Kiara Jackson averaging 4.9.

Florida has a 9-16 record against teams over .500.

UNLV makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Florida averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UNLV allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 14.2 points for the Rebels. Jackson is averaging 12.8 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

Liv McGill is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 13.0 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.