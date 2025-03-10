UNLV plays Boise State in MWC Tournament

Boise State Broncos (18-14, 8-11 MWC) vs. UNLV Rebels (24-6, 16-2 MWC)

Las Vegas; Monday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV and Boise State play in the MWC Tournament.

The Rebels have gone 16-2 against MWC opponents, with an 8-4 record in non-conference play. UNLV is fourth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.6 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Broncos are 8-11 in MWC play. Boise State is 9-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UNLV averages 75.5 points, 10.0 more per game than the 65.5 Boise State allows. Boise State has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

