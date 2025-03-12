UNLV Rebels and Air Force Falcons play in MWC Tournament

Air Force Falcons (4-27, 1-19 MWC) vs. UNLV Rebels (17-14, 11-9 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -12.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV and Air Force play in the MWC Tournament.

The Rebels’ record in MWC games is 11-9, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference play. UNLV ranks fifth in the MWC in team defense, giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Falcons’ record in MWC play is 1-19. Air Force averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 2-7 when winning the turnover battle.

UNLV scores 69.6 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 73.8 Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UNLV allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UNLV won 77-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Jeremiah Cherry led UNLV with 15 points, and Luke Kearney led Air Force with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cherry is averaging 10 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Rebels. Jaden Henley is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ethan Taylor averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Kearney is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 59.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.