UNLV Rebels play in MWC Tournament against the Boise State Broncos

Boise State Broncos (18-14, 8-11 MWC) vs. UNLV Rebels (24-6, 16-2 MWC)

Las Vegas; Monday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -16.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV and Boise State meet in the MWC Tournament.

The Rebels have gone 16-2 against MWC teams, with an 8-4 record in non-conference play. UNLV is fourth in the MWC in team defense, giving up 61.6 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Broncos’ record in MWC play is 8-11. Boise State scores 69.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

UNLV makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Boise State has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiara Jackson is averaging 12.5 points and five assists for the Rebels. Meadow Roland is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tatum Thompson is averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

