UNLV takes on Air Force in MWC Tournament

Air Force Falcons (4-27, 1-19 MWC) vs. UNLV Rebels (17-14, 11-9 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -11.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV squares off against Air Force in the MWC Tournament.

The Rebels are 11-9 against MWC opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. UNLV scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Falcons are 1-19 in MWC play. Air Force has a 1-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UNLV scores 69.6 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 73.8 Air Force allows. Air Force has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UNLV won 77-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Jeremiah Cherry led UNLV with 15 points, and Luke Kearney led Air Force with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Rebels. Jaden Henley is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ethan Taylor is averaging 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Falcons. Will Cooper is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 59.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.